Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club coach was allegedly assaulted by skier while teaching kids on slopes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a skier accused of assaulting a coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (SSWSC) on the mountain on Jan. 4.

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to the mountain on Jan. 4 after a SSWSC coach reported that a skier had verbally confronted him while he was coaching a group of young athletes on the mountain. The suspect was arguing about "where (the coach) was standing in relation to a terrain feature," police said. The coach said he tried to calm the skier down before he decided to try to leave the area.

"The man followed the coach down the trail and eventually caught up, grabbed the coach, and punched the coach in the head multiple times," police said.

The coach, who had multiple injuries, was able to capture a photo of the suspect, and one of the young athletes he was coaching filmed the assault.

Steamboat Springs police posted a photo of the suspect on social media that evening to try to identify the person, which resulted in multiple tips, the department said. Along with other information, which included video surveillance and lift ticket scans, detectives developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

While police said on Jan. 5 that they have identified all parties involved, the suspect has not been located.

Anybody with information on the suspect's whereabouts or the alleged assault on the mountain is asked to contact Det. Michael Buccino at 970-879-4344 or 970-879-1144.

“This is unacceptable and dangerous behavior in an area many kids and families frequently enjoy,” said Sgt. Evan Noble. "SSPD wants to acknowledge the calm behavior of the ski coach, who attempted to calm the situation and remove himself and his group from the area.”