Shooting kills one person Tuesday night at Westminster motel

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A shooting Tuesday night killed one person at a motel off 120th Ave. and Melody Drive, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Westminster police said officers got reports of a disturbance involving weapons. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his family is notified and an official cause of death is determined.

Two men were involved in a fight that led to the shooting, according to the initial Westminster police investigation.

Officers took another man into custody, but during questioning, investigators learned information that prompted them to release the suspect after consulting with the district attorney's office. They are not searching for any other suspects and did not provide any further details about the incident.

"These types of investigations are often sensitive and more complex than they may appear," Westminster police said.