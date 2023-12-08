Former Loveland school para-professional faces sexual exploitation of a child charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Loveland school para-professional has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Friday.

This past summer, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office "Internet Crimes Against Children" said it got several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The center had information relating to an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County who had images of sexual abuse of young children, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office news release.

Through an extensive investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it identified Joseph Major, 27, as a suspect. Investigators got a warrant to search his home on Nov. 29. After they processed the evidence they collected, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrested Major on Dec. 7. Major was booked into the Larimer County Jail on two charges of sexual exploitation of a child, including possession of more than one video and more than 20 images.

Major was most recently a para-professional at Peakview Academy at Conrad Ball in Loveland where students range from preschool to eighth grade, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. He was an employee of the Thompson School District for more than eight years— from August of 2015 to November of 2023.

"Given the nature of the charges, investigators would like to speak to anyone with information about inappropriate or concerning interactions involving Major," the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

People who think they have information can call Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can report tips to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

