Several Olde Town Arvada shops hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

ARVADA, Colo. — Several shops in Olde Town Arvada are in a tough financial spot after a series of smash-and-grab burglaries.

Arvada police confirm an investigation is underway to find out who's behind overnight burglaries targeting at least three businesses within the last two weeks.

And with the holiday shopping season beginning this weekend, businesses are now banking on a big turnout.

"Looked like they took some type of hard object and smashed the door in," said Sharon Hodge, owner of Pet Wants Arvada.

Sharon Hodge

Before Hodge opened up her pet supply store last Monday, she got a phone call from Arvada police.

"All of our product was broken and pushed over and glass was everywhere... cash register was gone and so was our speaker system," she said.

In total, the store is out $2,500 after the break-in.

Sharon Hodge

"This is not an inexpensive part of town to have a shop, so this was devastating to us," said Hodge.

Along with the financial hit this holiday season, Hodge said her sense of security has taken one too.

"Being close with other businesses in the area, we're all freaked out," she said.

Right across the street, Burd's Nest Art Gallery is also recovering after a break-in.

It's owner, Judi Mitchell, said she caught the thief on camera stealing a stack of bills from the gallery's cash drawer.

"That $400 to $500 greatly impacts me. That's the month's profits. It limits me on what I can do for the artists and the bills I can pay," said Mitchell.

Both of these business owners are banking on a busy Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to recover.

"Just the whole holiday season we want people to come in here and buy a lot of their holiday gifts. Buy local instead of Amazon... buy local," said Mitchell.

There is a GoFundMe to help Pet Wants Arvada after the burglary.

So far, Arvada police say no arrests have been made.