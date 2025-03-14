Second of 3 suspects wanted in connection with kidnapping at Edge of Lowry complex in Aurora arrested

AURORA, Colo. — The second of three fugitives wanted in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping late last year at the now-shuttered Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora has been arrested in Michigan.

Breider Jhoan Ospino-Morillo, 24, was arrested Thursday by the Auburn Hills Police Department while officers were investigating a retail fraud case at a mall in Auburn Hills, Mich., according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Joe Moylan.

He said investigators were following up on the fraud case when they observed three men exiting a store with stolen merchandise, according to a case report provided by Auburn Hills police.

The report states that the men ran from officers and two were apprehended, including Ospino-Morillo. He was later positively identified by U.S. Border Patrol agents and is currently in federal custody, Moylan said.

Ospino-Morillo was wanted on an active Aurora Police Department warrant issued out of Arapahoe District Court on four charges of second-degree kidnapping, four charges of aggravated robbery, two charges of menacing with a deadly weapon and two charges of extortion – all felonies, according to Moyland.

Crime Venezuelan national wanted in Edge of Lowry kidnapping arrested in Denver Robert Garrison

The warrant stemmed from the Dec. 17, 2024 kidnapping and home invasion of two Venezuelan immigrants inside the Edge of Lowry apartments.

The couple was allegedly beaten, robbed, and tortured for hours by more than a dozen men, several of whom were later detained or arrested. Police said the men are suspected members or associates of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

The Aurora Police Department has sought charges against 12 suspects. With Ospino-Morillo’s arrest this week, 11 of those 12 suspects are now in custody and face charges in Arapahoe District Court.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Moylan said. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.