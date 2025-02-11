Venezuelan national wanted in Aurora kidnapping arrested in Denver

AURORA, Colo. — A Venezuelan national wanted in connection to a violent kidnapping and robbery in Aurora last year was arrested in Denver, the Aurora Police Department announced Tuesday.

Yusmary Carolina Panza-Ruiz, 34, was arrested Saturday by the Denver Police Department.

Panza-Ruiz is one of three outstanding fugitives authorities are looking for in connection with the Dec. 17, 2024, kidnapping and robbery of two victims inside the Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora.

The two victims were allegedly beaten, robbed, and tortured for hours by more than a dozen men, several of whom were later detained or arrested. Police said the men are suspected members or associates of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The two victims talked to Denver7's Kristian Lopez about their ordeal. You can watch the interview in the video below.

'I thought I was going to die': Victims recount violent kidnapping by alleged TdA members in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department has sought charges against 12 suspects. With Panza-Ruiz’s arrest on Saturday, 10 of those 12 suspects are now in custody and face charges in Arapahoe District Court.

“We are incredibly thankful for the collaboration with our law enforcement partners that resulted in the capture of this violent offender,” said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a statement. “We will continue to pursue the remaining suspects at the highest level possible until everyone involved in this heinous and violent crime are in custody and held accountable for their actions. It’s not only our mission, but also what our community expects and demands.”

Panza-Ruiz is faccing three charges of second-degree kidnapping, two charges of extortion and one charge of second-degree burglary, all felonies.