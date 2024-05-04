Second juvenile suspect arrested in Gypsum teen’s death

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a second juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation following a teen’s death in Gypsum last month.

The teen victim, identified by family members in a GoFundMe post as Jackson Davis, died after an altercation involving several teenagers at Second Street Park in Gypsum on the evening of April 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis was pronounced deceased at an area hospital a short time later. His official cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

The first juvenile suspect fled before deputies, responding to a call about a disturbance at the park, arrived on the scene but was apprehended shortly afterward. The suspect has not been identified.

The second juvenile suspect was arrested following an investigation by the sheriff’s office in conjunction with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a news release said.

Their identity has also been withheld due to the age of the individual.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500. To stay anonymous, contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers by submitting your tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free P3 Tips mobile app.