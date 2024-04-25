Watch Now
Teen killed in 'altercation' in Gypsum and suspect is in custody, sheriff's office says

Second Street Park in Gypsum
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 15:51:48-04

GYPSUM, Colo. — A teenager was killed in an altercation in Gypsum on Wednesday evening, according to the local sheriff's office, and one suspect is in custody.

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded to Second Street Park in Gypsum for a reported disturbance. Based on the initial report, multiple people were involved.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found several teenagers. The group had been involved in an altercation and one of them was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said. That teen was transported to a hospital, where they died.

A juvenile suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was apprehended shortly afterward. The suspect is in police custody and has not been identified.

The sheriff's office said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Because this is an active investigation, no other details were available, the sheriff's office said.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500. To stay anonymous, contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers by submitting your tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can earn cash rewards if a tip leads to an arrest and indictment.

