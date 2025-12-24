Search underway for four masked burglary suspects in alleged $120K theft from Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify four masked burglary suspects who are accused of stealing more than $120,000 worth of property from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

Around 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, the four suspects entered the Arapahoe County Event Center and maintenance shop and allegedly stole TVs, tools and two white pick-up trucks.

One of the trucks was a white Ford F250 with the Colorado license plate AIP-025, and the other was a white Ford ES250 with the Colorado license plate QTL-363. Both trucks had red Arapahoe County logos on the doors and were last seen near 6th Ave. and Potomac Street in Aurora.

If the suspects are caught, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they face charges of theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Anyone who sees the trucks, has information about the suspects or the burglary is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.