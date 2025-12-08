Sean Schwalb set to be arraigned Monday on more on than 50 charges in home remodeling scheme

Sean Schwalb is set to be arraigned on Monday in a case our Denver7 Investigates team has been following for nearly two years and talked to so many families impacted by Schwalb's alleged crimes.

Sean Schwalb of Schwalb Builders is set to be arraigned on more than 50 theft, fraud and organized crime charges. Sean and his father, Avi, are accused of taking payments for home remodels then leaving those homes before finishing the work.

Back in October, prosecutors accused Sean of stalling after his former attorney withdrew from the case, marking the fifth time an arraignment had been pushed back. On Monday, Sean is expected to enter a plea, nearly 10 months after he was indicted. His father, Avi, pleaded not guilty earlier this year and his trial is set for early February.

In the meantime, families are stuck waiting to find out what happens. Denver7 spoke with one of the families affected last year on what they had experienced.

“My house was left a mess, our furnace was left on the porch, trash just it didn’t look like a construction site so I had concerns. I told him about it. He said once we get the second draw the electrical, things will start looking different. And we trusted him,” Kevin Collins, one of the people affected, told Denver7 Investigates.

