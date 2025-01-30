Road rage shooting in Longmont sends one to the hospital, police say

LONGMONT, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash in Longmont escalated into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday, according to officers with Longmont Public Safety. The incident is being described as road rage.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 17th Ave. and Lashley St. at 2:25 p.m. At the scene, officers determined two cars got into a crash, during which a person inside one of the vehicles fired shots at the other, police said.

One person was struck by a bullet taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

“Preliminary information suggests that this incident was related to road rage,” a spokesperson for Longmont Public Safety said.

The case is still under investigation. If you witnessed the crash or the shooting and have not spoken with Longmont Police, please call (303) 651-8501 and reference Longmont Police Report #25-866.