Resident who accidentally fired gun into Highlands Ranch middle school arrested, Douglas County deputies say

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A resident who accidentally fired his gun into a Highlands Ranch Middle School this week has been arrested, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Bradley Fox, 42, was reportedly handling his gun inside his home but failed to remove a round from the chamber before he accidentally discharged a round that pierced through a window and traveled in the direction of nearby Ranch View Middle School, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The school was placed on a secure perimeter after a staff member and a student of the school reported hearing a “loud pop” and seeing a puff of smoke coming from a bedroom window of a house adjacent to the school.

As deputies investigated how a bullet ended up hitting an exterior door of the building, Fox reportedly approached them and explained what happened.

No injuries were reported following the accident, according to a news release.

In an update Thursday, deputies said Fox was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, a class 5 felony.