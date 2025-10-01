Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bullet hits Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch after nearby resident accidentally fires gun

No injuries were reported and the gun owner is cooperating with Douglas County deputies, authorities said
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Charges are pending after a resident in Highlands Ranch accidentally fired his gun, sending a bullet toward a nearby middle school earlier Wednesday, according to deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. At the scene, deputies learned a staff member and a student at Ranch View Middle School reported hearing a “loud pop” and seeing a puff of smoke coming from a bedroom window of a house adjacent to the school.

The school was placed on a secure perimeter and patrol deputies responded to the area. While investigating the incident, however, the homeowner approached deputies and explained what had happened.

Deputies said the man told them he believed his weapon was not loaded while handling it but failed to remove a round in the chamber and accidentally discharged the round.

That bullet then traveled through a window in the direction of the middle school, hitting an exterior door of the building.

No injuries were reported following the accident, deputies said in a news release.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the resident was cooperating with deputies.

