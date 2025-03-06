Ponderosa High student facing possible attempted murder charges after bringing explosive, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy could potentially face an attempted first-degree murder charge after reportedly bringing an explosive device to school earlier this week, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The boy was detained at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a school resource officer (SRO) learned he may have brought a suspicious device to school inside a backpack.

That device was later determined to be some type of explosive, deputies said later that day.

The incident forced students and staff to evacuate the high school for more than two hours while deputies and the sheriff’s office bomb squad canvassed the school.

No injuries were reported from the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The boy, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, could also face other charges, including possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices, a Class 4 felony; and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions, a Class 1 misdemeanor, the spokesperson said.

The boy is currently in custody on a no-bond hold.

“We are also extremely grateful to all those who utilized the Safe2Tell tip line to report the information,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “This is still an open and active investigation; no more information is available at this time.”