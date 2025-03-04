Ponderosa High School temporarily evacuated Tuesday after report of suspicious device in the school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Students and staff at Ponderosa High School temporarily evacuated the school after the sheriff's office received information about a possible suspicious device inside the building.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a bomb dog and deputies searched the area. The school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Ponderosa High School on March 4, 2025 after receiving information about a possible suspicious device inside the school.

After the search, the sheriff's office allowed students back inside. Classes were expected to resume shortly after 11:45 a.m.

"The situation is still under investigation and more information will be release when it becomes available," the sheriff's office said.

Ponderosa High School is located at 7007 Bayou Gulch Road in Parker. It is part of the Douglas County School District.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.