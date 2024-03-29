Police searching for armed burglary suspect near CU Boulder Friday morning

BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder police are looking for a suspect accused of committing armed burglary and menacing, according to an emergency alert early Friday morning.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT 2: Shelter in place lifted. Suspect still at large. Continue to use caution. https://t.co/VBGm0DszAh — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 29, 2024

The suspect is described as a man who's 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie and colorful hat. CU boulder police said the suspect was carrying three backpacks.

The reported armed burglary happened near 10th Street and Pleasant Street on The Hill. The university is on Spring Break right now, but that area was on lockdown around 4 a.m. Friday, but investigators lifted the order about a half hour later.

