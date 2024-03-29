Watch Now
Police searching for armed burglary suspect near CU Boulder Friday morning

CU Boulder police are looking for a suspect accused of committing armed burglary and menacing Thursday night, according to an emergency alert early Friday morning.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 29, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder police are looking for a suspect accused of committing armed burglary and menacing, according to an emergency alert early Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a man who's 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie and colorful hat. CU boulder police said the suspect was carrying three backpacks.

The reported armed burglary happened near 10th Street and Pleasant Street on The Hill. The university is on Spring Break right now, but that area was on lockdown around 4 a.m. Friday, but investigators lifted the order about a half hour later.

