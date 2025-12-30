Police say surge of vehicle break-ins in Avon may be connected to Denver crime ring

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a surge of vehicle break-ins across Eagle County, including the town of Avon and West Vail.

A dozen vehicles were broken into overnight Monday at the Springhill Suites and the Comfort Inn in Avon, according to the Avon Police Department.

Police said in some cases, valuables were stolen.

Police believe four to five suspects, traveling in a stolen dark-colored Chrysler 300 from Denver, were involved.

Investigators say the suspects committed similar crimes in West Vail, now under review by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information points to a possible organized vehicle theft ring operating out of Denver, according to police.

If you observed any suspicious activity or have information that may assist investigators, please contact the Avon Police Department at 970-748-4040.