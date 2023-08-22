Police release suspect’s image in Denver triple shooting that left 2 people dead over the weekend

DENVER – Officers with the Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of 28th and Welton Streets in the city’s Five Points neighborhood.

On Tuesday, police released a series of images of the suspect they believe committed the crime just before 4 a.m. that day.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-13-7867.

