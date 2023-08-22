Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police release suspect’s image in Denver triple shooting that left 2 people dead over the weekend

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
suspect in denver triple shooting_aug 22 2023.png
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 13:46:26-04

DENVER – Officers with the Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of 28th and Welton Streets in the city’s Five Points neighborhood.

On Tuesday, police released a series of images of the suspect they believe committed the crime just before 4 a.m. that day.

suspect in denver triple shooting_aug 22 2023.png

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-13-7867.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 22, 7am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know