Police release image of suspect vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in southwest Denver

The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of S. Irving Street and W. Evans Avenue on Nov. 11
DENVER — Police in Denver have released an image of a vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in the southwest area of the city last week.

The deadly crash occurred at around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Irving Street and West Evans Avenue on Nov. 11.

Police said the driver was going south on Irving Street when they struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the street at the time of the crash. The victim died at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a white 2009-2018 Dodge Ram 1500 single cab pickup truck and may have minor to moderate damage on the front driver side of the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Reference case 15-609110.

