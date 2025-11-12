Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in southwest Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in the southwest area of the city on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of W. Evans Avenue and S. Irving Street.

Police said a driver of a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then took off.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have yet to release details about the suspect vehicle.

