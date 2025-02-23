Watch Now
Police investigate early morning double shooting in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Lower Downtown early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 18th and Wazee streets.

Police arrived and located the two victims. They were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

