Police arrest 2 suspects, including boy, in deadly Aurora shooting near Park Lane Elementary School

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested two suspects Friday, one of them a boy, in connection with a deadly shooting near Park Lane Elementary in the north part of the city that happened last month.

The shooting happened on the evening of May 21 in the 3100 block of Ursula Street near Park Lane Elementary School, according to police.

At the scene, responding officers found two people who had been shot – an 18-year-old man from Wheat Ridge and a 17-year-old boy from Denver. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, while the boy was expected to recover from his injuries.

The Wheat Ridge victim was identified as Ernesto Jae Sandoval by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Last Tuesday, the department’s fugitive unit arrested the first suspect, a 17-year-old Aurora boy who is not being identified because he is a minor. He was arrested on second-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges, both felonies, a spokesperson for the police department said Friday.

Earlier Friday, the second suspect was arrested by police. He was identified as 19-year-old Yoel Uriel Romero of Aurora. He was arrested on the same charges as the first suspect, police said.

Formal charges against both suspects will be filed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.