Two people injured in shooting in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in an Aurora neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Ursula Street around 7:19 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Aurora PD did not provide further information about the victims, only identifying them as males. Their ages are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Aurora police said there is no suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.