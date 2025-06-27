Penrose funeral home co-owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for defrauding US government, customers

DENVER – One of the co-owners of a funeral home in Penrose accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds will spend 20 years in prison, a federal district judge in Denver ruled Friday.

Jon Hallford was charged with 15 federal offenses related to defrauding both the U.S. government and customers of the Return to Nature funeral home in April of last year.

The 240-month prison sentence will run concurrently and Hallford will then be under supervised release of 3 years.

As part of a plea deal months later, Hallford was looking at anywhere from six-and-a-half to eight years in prison, as prosecutors could ask for no more than 15 years in prison as a result of the plea.

His wife, Carie Hallford, had also pleaded guilty but withdrew her guilty plea in early March to fight the charges against her in trial, according to CPR News . Court documents show the Hallfords used the pandemic relief funds to buy expensive cars, trips and cryptocurrency.

Before sentencing, lawyers for the defense argued Hallford’s sentencing on the federal wire fraud charges should not be punished as equally as those he faces in a separate case in Colorado court, where he is accused of stashing roughly 200 decaying bodies inside the Penrose funeral home and sending grieving families fake ashes.

Veronica Acosta

Victim’s families take the stand, describe trauma Hallford’s actions left behind

Describing Hallford as a selfish opportunist who used one of their most painful moments to make money so he could live a lavish lifestyle with his wife Carie, one by one, families of the victims of Return to Nature spoke about the trauma Hallford left and continues to cause years after the gruesome discovery at the funeral home.

The first to speak was Crystina Page, whose son’s remains were left under the care of the Hallfords in the hope that his body would be treated with dignity.

No sentence “will ever fully balance the scales… I speak today not just for my son, but for every family … affected by Return to Nature Funeral Home,” Page said, as she demonstrated how many lives the Hallfords had impacted using marbles put into a plastic container.

“This is a community forever changed. It wasn’t just 191 people affected,” Page said. “Our community will forever be changed by the actions of Jon Hallford and there’s no sentencing that will ever be enough.”

Others, like Derrick Johnson, who thought he had cremated his mother and taken her ashes to plant a tree, described it as “a tree of lies now.” “While the bodies rotted in secret, [the Hallfords] lived, they laughed and dined. They traveled. My mom’s cremation money likely helped pay for a cocktail, a first-class flight. They didn’t use the money to help people. They used it to feed their appetite,” Johnson said. “[My mother] was not treated as a human being. She was treated like waste. They all were.”

State Disposal site finalized for Return to Nature Funeral Home cleanup Aidan Hulting

Tanya Wilson, whose deceased mother was left in the care of the Hallfords, told the judge that while the federal case only dealt with wire fraud, the damage done by the Hallfords went beyond just money.

“The fraud was only the vehicle that allowed them to keep doing this to families,” Wilson said. “Every morning, the Hallfords made the calculated decision to lie to grieving families like mine. My mom deserved peace in death. She deserved dignity. She deserved more than just being dumped into a pile of bodies.”

Another one of the families impacted Hallford’s actions asked the judge to consider that while the federal case might seem like a regular white-collar crime, the pain caused to families like hers cannot be overstated.

“Jon stole our money and instead of using those payments, chose to let our loved ones decay in that doomed building in Penrose,” said Elizabeth Ostly. ”These acts are not mere negligence. They represent the betrayal of people at their most vulnerable moments.”

Another one of the victims, Krista Johnson, requested the judge hand down the maximum sentence against Hallford for not only desecreating her mother’s remains, but the Dayton National Cemetery in Ohio, where Johnston’s mother — the widow of a Korean War veteran — was to be buried along with her deceased husband.

“Like others, the Hallfords left my mom’s remains to rot and sent I-don’t-know-what to the national cemetery,” Johnson said. “My mom did not deserve this.”

Kailynn Page, whose deceased brother was also left under the care of the Penrose funeral home, spoke of how the case has affected her entire family, and how she didn’t believe Hallford “truly felt the weight” of what he had done.

“My brother’s decomposing body was dumped on others, left like trash to be dealt with later,” said Page. “You treated human beings as if they were trash to be hidden away and forgotten.”

She also spoke of how disgusted she was that Hallford made the choice to keep doing that day after day, living through the smell of the decomposing bodies.

“I don’t believe you truly feel the weight of what you’ve done, you only feel the weight of the consequences,” Page said. “You have been a stain on what it means to be human. No apology can ever undo what you did."

The Hallfords are accused in a separate case of stashing roughly 200 decaying bodies inside the Penrose Return to Nature funeral home and sending grieving families fake ashes.

More than 200 criminal counts are already pending against them in Colorado state court, including for corpse abuse and forgery .

This is a developing story and will be updated.