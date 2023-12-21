Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person dies following shootout with Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday night

One person died Wednesday night following a shootout with Adams County deputies, the sheriff's office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Adams County OIS December 21.jpeg
Posted at 6:02 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 08:16:14-05

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died following a shootout with Adams County deputies Wednesday night, the sheriff's office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This happened on east Leona Drive, south of 84th Ave. and west of Interstate 25 just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies tried to contact a wanted man in the neighborhood. He exited the house with a gun and began firing at deputies, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

One deputy was hit in the arm and the foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. He's expected to be okay and should be released soon, the Adams County Sheriff's Office public information officer told Denver7.

The Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

One person dies Wednesday night following shootout with Adams County deputies

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives