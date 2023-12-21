One person dies following shootout with Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died following a shootout with Adams County deputies Wednesday night, the sheriff's office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 10:15 PM deputies attempted to contact a wanted suspect. The suspect exited the house with a firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire. One deputy was struck in the extremities and transported to an area hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/S3UwMo6esp — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) December 21, 2023

This happened on east Leona Drive, south of 84th Ave. and west of Interstate 25 just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies tried to contact a wanted man in the neighborhood. He exited the house with a gun and began firing at deputies, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

One deputy was hit in the arm and the foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. He's expected to be okay and should be released soon, the Adams County Sheriff's Office public information officer told Denver7.

The Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

One person dies Wednesday night following shootout with Adams County deputies