One person dies in shooting Monday morning just outside Green Valley Ranch

AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a shooting Monday morning just outside of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

It happened just after midnight in a residential area off E. 64th Ave. and Picadilly Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD. There, the shooting victim was later pronounced dead.

DPD did not provide any information on a suspect in this shooting, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).