One person dies in double shooting Friday morning at intersection of E. 17th Ave. and N. Pearl Street

DENVER — One person died after a double shooting Friday morning near the intersection of E. 17th Ave. and N. Pearl Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday in Denver's Uptown neighborhood, according to police. When they arrived on scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One of them was later pronounced dead.

DPD is now investigating the shooting as a homicide and are working to gather more information about potential suspects.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed police still investigating the shooting around 5:30 a.m. from AirTracker7. He said the officers closed down that area of E. 17th Ave. to collect evidence.