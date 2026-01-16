One Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy and another person injured in shooting Friday morning

One Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy and another person were injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Sgt. Shea Haney, the public information officer with the sheriff's office.

This happened in the area of 74th and Broadway before 6 a.m. Friday.

"We just started hearing a whole bunch of sirens. We walked out there was a lady at the window telling us that she had heard the shootings," neighbor Karla Contreras told Denver7. "As we were walking back to our apartment, we start hearing the banging. We start hearing more sirens coming in. And we were just like, whoa. By then, it was already 546... Fire alarms are going crazy, and we're just out here now, over 30 minutes now, just waiting."

Drivers are asked to avoid the area so the Adams County Sheriff's Office can investigate.

Mapleton Public Schools are nearby, and the district confirmed to Denver7 that four schools will be on a two hour-delay, in addition to the administration building. Bus routes will also operate on a two hour later, arriving at stops two hours later than usual.

The schools impacted are Global Primary Academy, Global Intermediate Academy, Global Leadership Academy and Performing Arts School on Broadway.

Broadway closed just north of Highway 36, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. It has since reopened. All lanes of traffic remained open on Highway 36.