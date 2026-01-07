On-again, off-again partner accused in deadly Denver stabbing

DENVER — Denver police arrested a homicide suspect after a man was stabbed to death in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Denver officers arrested Christopher Fielder, 38, on suspicion of second-degree murder Tuesday night after Glendale police notified them he was in custody.

Police accuse Fielder of fatally stabbing a man Monday night in the 4200 block of Lipan Street near Ciancio Park.

Police said Fielder and the victim, who is still unidentified, had a turbulent, on-again, off-again relationship marked by conflict.

Police said the Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination of charges.