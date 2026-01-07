Denver police investigate homicide after man stabbed to death

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood.

It happened Monday night in the 4200 block of Lipan Street near Ciancio Park.

Police were called to the area sometime before 10 p.m., located the victim, and transported him to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department reported that the victim had died and that the investigation had turned into a homicide investigation.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.