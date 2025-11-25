Neighborhood around Southridge Rec. Center ordered to shelter in place Tuesday morning by DougCo sheriff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ordered the neighborhood around the Southridge Recreation Center to shelter in place Tuesday morning.
Deputies are looking for two suspects who may not be wearing shirts.
Everyone in the area on the north side of McArthur Ranch Road from Rock Canyon High School is asked to stay inside their homes with the doors locked.
Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
