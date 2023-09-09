Man shot, killed in south Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near S. Platte River Drive and W. Florida Avenue, according to a DPD Twitter post at 1:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests were made and police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.