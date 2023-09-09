Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot, killed in south Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 13:34:28-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near S. Platte River Drive and W. Florida Avenue, according to a DPD Twitter post at 1:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests were made and police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

 

 

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive