Motorcyclist who rode from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes extradited to Colorado

A YouTuber accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes has been arrested in Texas.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 21, 2024
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A YouTuber accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes has been extradited to Colorado.

Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann, 32, who also goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, was arrested earlier this month in Texas on an assault charge as authorities in Colorado were looking for him on unrelated charges related to the speeding incident from last year.

Though it’s not clear when he was extradited to the state, jail records show Dietzmann was booked in El Paso County Jail as of Wednesday.

Dietzmann was wanted by the Colorado State Patrol on suspicion of menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and other charges, after uploading a since-deleted video to YouTube which showed him riding a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver at more than 150 mph as he weaved in an out of lanes and between cars along I-25 on Sept. 28, 2023.

That route typically takes an hour to an hour and a half to complete without traffic.

The Colorado incident isn’t the first for Dietzmann, as similar videos exist in which the suspect can be seen speeding along various highways from across the U.S.

