EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes last year has a warrant out for his arrest.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced on Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for the rider, who was identified following an investigation as 32-year-old Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann of Texas. The arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 5, 2023, according to court documents.

On Sept. 28, 2023, Dietzmann rode a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes, speeding more than 150 mph and weaving in and out of the lanes, CSP reported, adding that the subsequent video of the ride that he uploaded online is one in a series of similar videos he has shared from around the United States. That route typically takes an hour to an hour and a half without traffic.

"With the intention of bragging about his excessive speed from Colorado Springs to Denver, this rider recorded and posted his journey between these two cities online, including his speed and complete disregard for his safety and those around him," Colorado State Patrol said in a press release Wednesday.

Multiple people contacted the Colorado State Patrol to report the reckless driving.

On Wednesday, CSP shared the below video, which was obtained as evidence through a warrant.

Motorcyclist accused of speeding 150 mph from Colorado Springs to Denver has warrant out for arrest

Dietzmann faces the following charges:



Menacing - placed another person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury

Engaged in speed contest

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Speeding 40 mph over prima facie limit

Engaged in exhibition of speed

Vehicle had no number plates attached

“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado,” said CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler. “We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others... If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located. This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area."

