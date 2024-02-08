Watch Now
Motorcyclist who rode from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes arrested in Texas

Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann uploaded video to YouTube of himself going over 150 mph as he weaved between cars along I-25
A motorcyclist accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes last year has a warrant out for his arrest. This video was provided by Colorado State Patrol.
DENVER – A YouTuber accused of speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver in about 20 minutes has been arrested in Texas.

Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann, 32, of Texas, who also goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, was arrested Wednesday in Denton County, northwest of Dallas, on a warrant out of El Paso County in Colorado, according to court records obtained by Denver7 Thursday.

He was arrested on an assault charge, jail records from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office show.

Dietzmann was wanted by the Colorado State Patrol on suspicion of menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and other charges, after uploading a since-deleted video to YouTube which showed him riding a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver at more than 150 mph as he weaved in an out of lanes and between cars along I-25 on Sept. 28, 2023.

That route typically takes an hour to an hour and a half to complete without traffic.

The Colorado incident isn’t the first for Dietzmann, as similar videos exist in which the suspect can be seen speeding along various highways from across the U.S.

It's not clear when Dietzmann will be extradited to Colorado to face those charges.

