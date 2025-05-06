Monte Vista man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug distribution: U.S. Attorney's Office of CO

DURANGO, Colo. — A Monte Vista man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Blas Villa, 41, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute the drugs. He was found with close to a pound of pure meth and thousands of fentanyl pills over three incidents in 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Mr. Villa is a serial offender,” Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado J. Bishop Grewell said.

In August of 2023, Villa was found at a home in Monte Vista with meth and fentanyl, a handgun, five cell phones, a scale with drug residue on it and $13,400 in cash. He was charged in state court and bonded out of custody, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

While on bond in November 2023, he was arrested again for possessing heroine and meth. Villa, again, bonded out of state custody.

Then in December of 2023, law enforcement pulled over a car Villa was driving and found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills and enough meth to distribute.

“Villa consistently brought harm and poison to Colorado, and with his sentencing the state is that much safer,” DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said.

Villa is a well-known drug dealer in the San Luis Valley, according to his plea agreement and information presented at his sentencing. Prior to this most recent case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Villa had 15 prior convictions, including several felonies.