Montana resident arrested in ‘random shooting’ that wounded Loveland man sentenced to 20 years in prison

DENVER — A Montana resident arrested last year in connection with a “random shooting” that wounded a Loveland man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in Colorado prison.

Aaron Elias Lambertus and Ayla Yvonne Osterloth were arrested on two counts each of attempted fist-degree murder following the shooting of two men who were sleeping in the 800 block of North Cleveland Avenue in Loveland mid-August 2023.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old Loveland man, was wounded in the lower extremities and transported to a local hospital, and released with non-life-threatening injures. The second man was not injured.

Police at the time said detectives identified the vehicle and suspects involved in the alleged shooting the day after the incident. They flew to Montana the next day and made the arrests.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Lambertus was sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference, a class 2 felony, which included a “crime of violence” sentence enhancer for his use of a handgun during the crime.

Officials added Lambertus pleaded guilty on Sept. 24.

Osterloth pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, a class 3 felony, in June 2024. She was sentenced to four years in the Youth Offender System (YOS), with an eight-year suspended sentence to the Department of Corrections. If she’s unsuccessful in the YOS, she will be required to serve the eight-year prison sentence, officials said.