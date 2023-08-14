Pair arrested in Montana after “random” shooting that wounded man in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two Montana residents were arrested Friday after a “random” shooting at two men that left one of them hospitalized in Loveland last week.

Bozeman residents, 27-year-old Aaron Elias Lambertus (aka Erin Elizabeth Lambertus) and 18-year-old Ayla Yvonne were arrested on two counts each of first-degree attempted murder, according to the Loveland Police Department.

“We moved heaven and earth to take these two suspects into custody to prevent more random acts of violence. I am very proud of our people and grateful for the assistance of law enforcement resources from the state of Montana,” Chief Tim Doran stated in a press release.

The two suspects are accused of shooting at two men Wednesday night who were sleeping in the 800 block of North Cleveland Avenue in Loveland.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old Loveland man, was wounded in the lower extremities and transported to a local hospital, and released with non-life-threatening injures. The second man was not injured.

Police said detectives identified the vehicle and suspects involved in the alleged shooting the day after the incident. They flew to Montana the next day and made the arrests.