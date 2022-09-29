Missouri substitute teacher accused of child sex crimes worked at Denver metro school district, daycare

DENVER — A substitute teacher in Belton, Missouri, who was arrested last week following several child sex crime allegations, previously worked at a Colorado school district and daycare.

According to the Denver7's sister station KSHB-TV, Jason Carey, 42, faces one count of enticement of a child, two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor and one count of molesting a child under 12.

KSHB-TV Jason Carey

Court records state a school principal contacted police after an eight grader reported that Carey, her substitute teacher, sent her inappropriate pictures after they became friends on Snapchat.

Denver7 learned that Carey used to work at Stonegate KinderCare in Parker, Colorado, and quit in 2020.

Brittany Powers, Carey's former coworker, said she dated Carey for a few months between 2018 and 2019, alleging he began stalking her after the relationship ended. Carey allegedly sent her then-13-year-old daughter a box of condoms in February.

Powers reported the incident to the Aurora Police Department, which confirmed the complaint. Aurora police told Denver7 the case is "inactive," and did not provide further details. The department also denied Denver7's request for an interview.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County School District confirmed Carey was a former employee, but did not disclose the dates of his employment.

In a statement to Denver7, DCSD said in part, "We are aware of these recent developments involving a former staff member who worked for DCSD in the past. As part of the DCSD hiring process, we conduct reference checks and candidates must successfully pass background investigations. Should a family or community member have information to share about this individual, they should immediately contact local law enforcement, as we work closely with our partners to investigate any concerns of this nature."

In a statement, a KinderCare spokesperson said there was "no indication of any inappropriate conduct" while Carey was employed.

"Jason Carey hasn’t been employed with KinderCare for nearly a year. There is no indication of any inappropriate conduct while he worked at our center. KinderCare’s top priority is the safety of the children in our care. As such, all of our teachers have to pass a state and national criminal background check during their hiring process."

Carey is being held without bond at the Cass County Jail.