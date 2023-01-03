Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run driver left man bleeding on the street in Fort Collins, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man was reportedly left bleeding on the street in Fort Collins after he was run over New Year’s Day and police are now looking for the suspect.

The hit-and-run happened sometime after midnight Sunday, with police receiving the initial report of the hit-and-run at around 1:14 a.m. The caller said there was a man bleeding at the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street.

Once at the scene, police found evidence the man was struck by a vehicle going east on Suniga Road. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Police said in a news release Tuesday the investigation so far reveals the man was crossing Suniga Road going north when he was struck by the vehicle, believed to be 2022 Mazda CX-5 that is silver or light gray in color. The vehicle likely has front end damage including, but not limited to the grill, hood, and windshield.

"Hit and run collisions cannot become common in our community, someone knows who the run driver and vehicle are, and we ask them to contact us to help solve this crime," said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

The intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street was partially closed down for approximately seven and a half hours while investigators processed the scene.

A Medina Alert was issued Tuesday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police have reason to suspect that the run vehicle is a 2022 Mazda CX-5 that is silver or light gray in color. Below is a stock image of that vehicle. Anyone with info please call police. https://t.co/ORovEEqjiT pic.twitter.com/pBc2yWbGuO — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) January 3, 2023

Anyone with information regarding this collisions or surveillance video that captures eastbound Suniga Road in between Redwood Street and Lemay Avenue is asked to call Officer Dave Kaes at (970) 416 2229. Someone with information could also provide an anonymous tip with Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221 6868.