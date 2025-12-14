Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash seriously injures motorist in Denver

DENVER — Authorities issued a Medina Alert Sunday following a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorist.

Police said the driver of a gold 2008 BMW X3 SUV struck another vehicle at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and W. 17th Avenue in Denver around 4:37 p.m. Saturday.

The crash left the driver of the victim vehicle with serious bodily injuries, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

CBI

The BMW driver fled following the crash, traveling northbound on Sheridan Boulevard, CBI said in a bulletin.

The gold BMW X3, with Colorado license plate ECB F17, sustained heavy damage on the driver’s side from the collision.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

This was the second hit-and-run crash and Medina Alert in Denver on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, a pedestrian in a crosswalk was seriously injured after being struck by a 2010 white Toyota Corolla, Colorado license plate EDM U42, at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. Kentucky Avenue.

The driver of the Corolla left the scene—heading northbound on Federal Boulevard.

No arrests have been announced.

A Medina Alert honors the memory of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver, and gave the police the license plate number, leading to the capture and arrest of the suspect.