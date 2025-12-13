Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. Kentucky Avenue.
Police said a single motorist struck and injured a pedestrian and took off.
The pedestrian was seriously injured.
Police have not released details on the suspect vehicle.
Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard are closed in the area.
