Massage therapist turns himself into Arapahoe Co. Detention Facility for sexual assault on a child allegations

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A licensed massage therapist turned himself into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility for allegations of sexual assault on a child, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Christopher Ost, 39, is suspected of secretly videotaping clients — both adults and minors — without their consent. Ost gave massages out of his home in Centennial mostly, but occasionally visited client homes and provided services to children with special needs in the Denver metro area.

He faces two felony charges of sexual assault on a child and three misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Ost has been released from jail and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) suspended his massage therapist license on November 21, pending further investigation.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on Ost or believes they may be a victim to call the tipline at 720-874-8477 or file a complaint with DORA here.