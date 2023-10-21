Man wanted for murder after fleeing from shoplifting incident in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a shoplifting incident in Greenwood Village Thursday. Victim information was not immediately available.

Justin Kyle Kautz, 39, and a second suspect are accused of crashing into several vehicles while trying to flee from a Greenwood Village shopping center Thursday afternoon.

The Greenwood Village Police Department said officers tried to contact two shoplifting suspects around 4:25 p.m. outside of the Sierra Trading Post, located at 5910 South University Boulevard.

According to police, the suspects were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and drove off as officers tried to make contact. The suspects struck multiple vehicles while trying to drive westbound on Orchard Road, police said.

One of the suspects was injured while trying to flee, Greenwood Village police said. They were apprehended and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not disclosed details concerning the alleged murder, including the identity of the victim.

Kautz is a 5'9" tall, 180-pound white male with brown eyes, closely cropped hair, and a goatee. He is considered dangerous and was last seen driving a 2008 black colored Chevrolet Impala LTZ.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they know his whereabouts. A possible reward may be available for actionable information that leads to his arrest, police said.