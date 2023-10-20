Watch Now
Shoplifting suspects crash into several vehicles while trying to flee, Greenwood Village police say

Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 19, 2023
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A pair of shoplifting suspects crashed into several vehicles while trying to flee from a Greenwood Village shopping center Thursday afternoon.

The Greenwood Village Police Department said officers tried to contact two shoplifting suspects around 4:25 p.m. outside of the Sierra Trading Post, located at 5910 South University Boulevard.

According to police, the suspects were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and drove off as officers tried to make contact. The suspects struck multiple vehicles while trying to drive westbound on Orchard Road, police said.

One of the suspects was injured while trying to flee, Greenwood Village police said. They were apprehended and taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear if the second suspect was taken into custody.

Police said there is no safety concerns at this time. Investigators remained in the parking lot to reconstruct the crime scene, the department said.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

