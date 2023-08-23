Man wanted for attempted homicide in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, police say

DENVER – Police in Denver are asking for your help to find a man wanted for an attempted homicide that occurred in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood earlier this week.
Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred near the intersection of North Logan Street and E. 17th Avenue at approximately 1:34 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
