2 shot in uptown Denver near homeless encampment

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting near or at an homeless encampment in uptown Denver Monday.

Few details about the shooting have been released by law enforcement, with police only saying it happened it happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of E. 17th Avenue and Logan Street.

The two victims were located and transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.