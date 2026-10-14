Man suspected of stealing campaign signs in Vail arrested, police say

VAIL, Colo. — A man suspected of stealing campaign signs in Vail last month has been arrested by police.

Cody Jamison Boyles was arrested Monday at around 4 p.m. in connection with the theft of campaign signs throughout the Town of Vail, a news release from the Vail Police Department states.

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The theft of those signs were for Eagle County Sheriff Candidate Rebecca Anderson and took place around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 24. Boyles was seen in surveillance getting out of a green Ford Bronco and taking one of the signs.

The total value of the signs was $100, according to the department.

“The Town Vail and Vail Police Department are grateful to our supportive community for their tips and feedback assisting in this investigation,” officer said.