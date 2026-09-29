Vail police seeking assistance after political campaign signs stolen

VAIL, Colo. (KMGH) — The Vail Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly stole nine campaign signs throughout town.

The signs were for Eagle County Sheriff Candidate Rebecca Anderson, according to the police department.

The theft took place around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, September 24, and a person in a green Ford Bronco was seen on surveillance getting out and taking one of the signs.

The total value of the signs was $100, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual or vehicle pictured below, or who has additional information related to this incident, can contact Vail Police Investigations at 970-479-2201 or vailpolice@vail.gov.