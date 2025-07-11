Man suspected in two fatal stabbings in Aurora charged with first-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man suspected in two fatal stabbings in Aurora has been charged with first-degree murder by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Ricky Roybal-Smith, 38, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the crime, which occurred on Sunday, June 29.
The first stabbing was reported around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of Moline Street. Officers were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, according to police.
Then, just before 6:30 a.m., Aurora PD received a report of an unresponsive man near a bus stop on Peoria Street, south of East Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they again found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.
The second man was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Roybal-Smith is also accused of killing his cellmate at the Downtown Denver Detention Center while in custody a day after the stabbings took place.
He is scheduled to appear in Adams County District Court in the stabbing case on July 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.