Man suspected in two fatal stabbings in Aurora charged with first-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man suspected in two fatal stabbings in Aurora has been charged with first-degree murder by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Ricky Roybal-Smith, 38, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the crime, which occurred on Sunday, June 29.

The first stabbing was reported around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of Moline Street. Officers were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

Then, just before 6:30 a.m., Aurora PD received a report of an unresponsive man near a bus stop on Peoria Street, south of East Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they again found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The second man was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Roybal-Smith is also accused of killing his cellmate at the Downtown Denver Detention Center while in custody a day after the stabbings took place.

He is scheduled to appear in Adams County District Court in the stabbing case on July 14 at 8:30 a.m.